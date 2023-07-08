Jain seer murdered in Karnataka, two suspects held

Jain seer murdered in Karnataka's Belagavi, two suspects arrested

Further investigations are in progress to ascertain the involvement of others in the murder.

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 08 2023, 09:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 09:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Jain seer from Nand Parvat Mutt at Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk was murdered and his body was found dumped in a borewell pit at Khatakbhavi village in Raibag taluk late on Friday.

Kamkumar Nand Maharaj was last seen on the evening of July 5 by devotees and later went missing.

Devotees searched for the seer and on Friday filed a complaint that he was missing.

Also Read | Three of family found murdered in Ludhiana

Preliminary investigations revealed that one person had been borrowing money from the seer and did not want to repay.

He along with another person murdered the seer and his dismembered body was dumped in a borewell pit at Khatakbhavi village in Raibag.

Superintendent of Police Dr Sanjeev Patil informed DH that they cracked the case within four hours of the missing complaint being registered.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh doctor alerted by contract killer about conspiracy to kill him

The suspect who had been accompanying the seer for the last few days was detained and during interrogation confessed to having committed the crime. Another person who had helped the accused too has been arrested.

Further investigations are in progress to ascertain the involvement of others in the murder, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
India News
Crime
murder

Related videos

What's Brewing

Finding Dakhni food

Finding Dakhni food

Man enters Karnataka Assembly posing as MLA, held

Man enters Karnataka Assembly posing as MLA, held

Pak woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail

Pak woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

 