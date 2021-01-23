JD(S) MLAs to protest in front of CMO

JD(S) state unit president H K Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that JD(S) MLAs will stage a dharana in front of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home office in Bengaluru on Monday demanding funds for the projects sanctioned in previous JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

In a press conference here, Revanna said, “MPs H D Deve Gowda and Prajwal Revanna will also be part of the protest. In addition, JD(S) Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat, and other local body members will stage protest in front of Hassan deputy commissioner’s office.”

MLA H D Revanna said, “The BJP has completed 18 months and the government has stopped the projects sanctioned by the coalition government. Despite repeated requests, the CM has failed to resolve the issue.”

Revanna said, “Due to floods, Arakalgud, Sakleshpur, Belur and Holenarasipur taluks have lost Rs 28 crore, but the government has sanctioned Rs 12 crore for Hassan.”