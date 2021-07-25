Jumbo found dead at Nugu backwaters

The carcass of the elephant was found near Muthigehundi

DHNS
DHNS, H D Kote,
  • Jul 25 2021, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 22:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

An elephant was found dead in a suspicious manner at Nugu wildlife range on the backwaters of Nugu under Bandipur national park limits in H D Kote taluk on Sunday.

The carcass of the elephant was found near Muthigehundi and the exact reason for its death is yet to be ascertained.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Ravi Kumar said that the elephant was aged around 35 years.

"The reason for the death will be known after post mortem which will be conducted on Monday. As the jumbo's abdomen is found bloated, it might have died of illness," he said.

"All measures have been taken to ensure that the wild animals do not feed on the jumbo till the post mortem is conducted," he said.

elephant
Death
Karnataka

