Kalaburagi cops seize 340 kg of ganja worth Rs 34 lakh

In a major operation, the Kalaburagi police seized 340 kg of ganja worth about Rs 34 lakh.

Acting on a definite tip-off, the cops attempted to waylay a vehicle near Tavaragera cross on the outskirts of Kalaburagi City. However, the driver of the vehicle stepped on the throttle to escape from them. They chased the vehicle before stopping it at Upaon cross. Upon checking, the cops found 340 kg ganja and seized 170 pockets of ganja.

While the three accused were arrested, another accused is absconding.

Akram Imandar (22) and Sumer Inamdar of Latur in Maharashtra and Mohan Metre of Bidar have been arrested.

The police suspected that the arrested could be transporting ganja to Karnataka from Maharashtra and Telangana.

A case has been registered at CEN police station.

