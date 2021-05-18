Kalaburagi to go into 3-day complete lockdown from Thursday

To break the chain of Covid-19 transmission in Kalaburagi, the district administration has announced a three-day complete lockdown from Thursday.

The decision comes hours after a virtual meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the deputy commissioners on Covid situation. Deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna has on Tuesday issued an order enforcing the complete lockdown for three days.

The district will go into a complete lockdown from 6 am on Thursday to 6 am on Sunday. Except essential services like hospital, medical stores, milk among others, all other activities have been banned for three days in the district.

Also, there will be no sale of vegetable, and grocery shops will remain shut on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Hotels have been permitted to function for takeaway only, the order stated.