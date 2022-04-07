Three Litterateurs selected for esteemed Nadoja award

Kannada varsity Nadoja award for Go Ru Cha, Venkatachala Sastry, Bhashyam Swamy

  • Apr 07 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 03:00 ist
Go Ru Channabasappa, Prof T V Venkatachala Sastry and Bhashyam Swamy (L-R). Credit: DH Photos

Litterateurs Go Ru Channabasappa, Prof T V Venkatachala Sastry and Bhashyam Swamy have been selected for the prestigious Nadoja award conferred by the Hampi Kannada University.

“The varsity had recommended 10 persons, including G Krishnappa, Maleyur Guruswamy, Dr C S Sharma, Gurulinga Kapase, Dr Shivanand Naik, Ramesh M K and  Naseer Ahmed for the award. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot has approved the three names,” Prof S C Ramesh told reporters here on Thursday.  

He added, “Go Ru Channabasappa, hailing from Gondedahalli in Chikkamagaluru district, has worked extensively in folk literature. Bhashyam Swamy from Melkote in Mandya district has produced Sanskrit literature. Venkatachala Sastry from Mysuru has contributed to Old Kannada and classical literature.” 

The Governor would confer the award during the Nudi Habba (convocation) at 5.30 pm on April 12. Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan would present the D Litt degree on Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Brihanmath, Chitradurga, seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, senior journalist Padmaraj Dandavathi, Kempegowda Study Centre’s chairperson B S Puttaswamy and environmentalist Kalkuli Vittal Hegde and various degrees on 1,387 students. The Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh vice-chancellor Prof T V Kattimani would deliver the convocation speech, he added.

