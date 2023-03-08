Karnataka government grants Rs 25 crore for Kempegowda Bhavan

The state government has granted Rs 25 crore for the construction of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Bhavan in Vijayanagar Assembly constituency.

The convention hall will come up on the 18,000 square feet of vacant land next to the swimming pool in Hampinagar.

The order was issued by the Urban Development Department on March 2, following instructions from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

In a letter dated February 19, Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa had requested a grant of Rs 25 crore, saying there is a demand from the public for the construction of the Kempegowda Bhavan.