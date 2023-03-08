Karnataka government grants Rs 25 crore for Kempegowda Bhavan

K'taka govt grants Rs 25 crore for Kempegowda Bhavan

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 08 2023, 02:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 06:42 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

The state government has granted Rs 25 crore for the construction of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Bhavan in Vijayanagar Assembly constituency.

The order was issued by the Urban Development Department on March 2, following instructions from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

In a letter dated February 19, Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa had requested a grant of Rs 25 crore, saying there is a demand from the public for the construction of the Kempegowda Bhavan. 

