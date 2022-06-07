Karnataka govt to provide security to RSS offices amid destruction threats

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said RSS offices in the state will be provided with adequate security, following threats to cause destruction to them.
He said that a man has been arrested in neighbouring Tamil Nadu for circulating a threat message on WhatsApp threatening to destroy RSS offices, including four in the state. "In the wake of messages threatening to destroy RSS offices in the state, all RSS offices will be provided with adequate security," Jnanendra said.
He said that the man had sent the message to a person in Uttar Pradesh holding out the threat to two RSS offices in Uttar Pradesh and four in Karnataka. A case has been registered in this regard. He also warned that stringent legal action will be taken against those who make such threat calls or send such messages.
