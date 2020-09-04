Karnataka HC directs experts to check if trees marked by KRDCL can be saved

The High Court on Thursday directed the Committee of Experts of the University of Agricultural Sciences, (GKVK), constituted by the court, to examine if any trees can be saved in the road development projects undertaken by the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The bench said the committee will examine if trees can be saved as per the finalised alignment of the roads.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was hearing the PIL filed by D T Devare.

During the hearing, KRDCL submitted that it had stopped the felling of trees for the road projects from August 8, 2020. KRDCL also stated that it was agreeable to the expert committee re-examining the trees that could be saved.

The road projects are in areas like Anekal, Nelamangala, Harohalli, KR Puram, and Sarjapur.

The petitioners submitted that approximately 8,500 trees were proposed to be felled by KRDCL. The counsel for the petitioners contended that the Forest Department had arbitrarily granted permissions and that there was no application of mind when identifying which trees were to be felled and which were to be saved.