Karnataka HC junks PIL against Dharwad, Kalaburagi benches

The High Court has dismissed a PIL petition challenging the setting up of circuit benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi and subsequently converting them to permanent benches.

A division bench headed by Justice B Veerappa said that lakhs of people from North Karnataka were happy as courts were established at their doorsteps and the litigants need not travel long distances spending huge expenses.

The petition was filed by N P Amruthesh, a Bengaluru-based advocate, in 2014. It sought directions to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India to conduct audit, including a financial audit, with regard to the investment, expenditure and functional viability of these benches and their sustenance in the public interest.

The bench perused the data secured from the High Court’s registry and noted that from 2008 till February 28, 2023, the filing of both civil and criminal cases has increased. In 2008, there were 20,766 cases pending in the Dharwad bench and 25,606 cases pending in the Kalaburagi bench. The data also showed that the expenditure incurred for Dharwad and Kalaburagi benches from 2008-09 to 2022-23 is around Rs 148.6 crore and Rs 118.9 crore, respectively.

“The pendency statement also depicts that as on February 28, 2023, 58,586 cases (51,946 civil cases and 6,640 criminal cases) were pending in the Dharwad bench and 25,606 cases were pending in the Kalaburagi bench. These figures clearly indicate that from the year 2008 till February 28, 2023, filing of both civil and criminal cases increased in view of establishment of benches in Northern Karnataka. As the courts came to their doorsteps, the awareness of legal rights has increased in the citizens of North Karnataka and accordingly, the litigants approached the courts with great expectation for speedy and qualitative justice,” the bench said.

The bench also said that consumers of justice expect prompt and effective delivery of justice in an atmosphere that is acceptable. “Therefore, infrastructure enhancement will go a long way in strengthening the functioning of the court and would improve the productivity in the justice delivery system. A court complex is not just a building,” the court said.