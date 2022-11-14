Karnataka: Hindu duo attack Muslim youth

Two Hindu youth reportedly assulted a Muslim youth on Sunday at Gandhi circle in Bhadravathi town in Karnataka.
According to police, Harish and Goutham hurled a stone at Zaheer. Police have stated that there was a skirmish between them.
In another incident, one Rizwan was stabbed on his hand by an unidentified persons in front of a general hospital in Bhadravathi. Bhadravathi police registered a case and the investigation is on.
