Karnataka: Hindu duo attack Muslim youth

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Nov 14 2022, 01:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 01:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two Hindu youth reportedly assulted a Muslim youth on Sunday at Gandhi circle in Bhadravathi town in Karnataka.

According to police, Harish and Goutham hurled a stone at Zaheer. Police have stated that there was a skirmish between them. 

In another incident, one Rizwan was stabbed on his hand by an unidentified persons in front of a general hospital in Bhadravathi. Bhadravathi police registered a case and the investigation is on.

Karnataka News
Karnataka Police
Karnataka
shivamogga

