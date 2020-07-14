K'taka II PUC result: Overall pass percentage at 61.80%

Karnataka II PUC exam results declared: Overall pass percentage improves to 61.80%

  Jul 14 2020
The results of the second year Pre University course in Karnataka have been announced and the overall pass percentage is 61.80%.  There is an increase in pass percentage this year compared to the previous year as the overall pass percentage during 2019 was 61.73%.

This year, a total of 5,56,267 students appeared for the exams of which 3,84,947 have cleared the exams.

Udupi district managed to retain its place and has emerged as the top district with an overall pass percentage of 90.71%. Followed by Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu.

According to the streamwise results, science students topped the list with an overall pass percentage of 76.2%, commerce students with 65.52%. The overall pass percentage of arts stream dipped 8 percentage points to 41.27%.

Continuing the recent trend, girls fared better this year too compared to boys with an overall pass percentage of 68.73% as against 54.77% secured by boys.

