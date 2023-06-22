Karnataka man slits children's throat, bludgeons wife

Karnataka man slits children's throat, bludgeons wife

The reason for the murders is yet to be ascertained.

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Jun 22 2023, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 13:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a gruesome incident, a man killed his two children by slitting their throats, at a farmhouse in Maralagala village, Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday night. 

The accused, Srikanth, is from Ganagapura village, Jewargi taluk, Kalaburagi district.

Read | 17-year-old student allegedly murdered by friends in Kalaburagi's Jewargi taluk

The deceased children, Aditya and Amulya, were aged 4 and 2 respectively. He had also bludgeoned his wife Lakshmi, who is seriously injured and has been admitted to the hospital.

The accused remains at large. 

The reason for the murders is yet to be ascertained. Rural police are investigating. 

Lakshmi's mother was working at the farmhouse in the village. Srikanth and Lakshmi had arrived on Tuesday. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Crime
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Titan tour lead loved risk, dubbed safety 'pure waste'

Titan tour lead loved risk, dubbed safety 'pure waste'

‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US

‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US

DH Impact | Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

DH Impact | Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

 