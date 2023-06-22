Karnataka man slits children's throat, bludgeons wife

In a gruesome incident, a man killed his two children by slitting their throats, at a farmhouse in Maralagala village, Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday night.
The accused, Srikanth, is from Ganagapura village, Jewargi taluk, Kalaburagi district.
The deceased children, Aditya and Amulya, were aged 4 and 2 respectively. He had also bludgeoned his wife Lakshmi, who is seriously injured and has been admitted to the hospital.
The accused remains at large.
The reason for the murders is yet to be ascertained. Rural police are investigating.
Lakshmi's mother was working at the farmhouse in the village. Srikanth and Lakshmi had arrived on Tuesday.
