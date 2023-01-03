Karnataka mixie blast suspect bought detonators from quarry

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said on Tuesday that the accused in the mixer grinder blast in the city had purchased two detonators from a quarry in Ramanagara, to be used in the crime.

Addressing reporters here, the officer said the act was due to personal vengeance against the victim, a woman.

The suspect, Anup Kumar, is a resident of Talaghattapura in Nelamangala taluk, Bengaluru.

Kumar became friends with Vasantha of Hassan, the victim, through a matrimonial website.

However, she refused to marry him later. Vasantha also insulted him at her house in Hassan. Thus, Kumar fixed a detonator to the mixer grinder sent to Vasantha with the intention of murder, Shankar said. However, the woman sent the parcel back and it exploded at the courier office, injuring one person.

The suspect learnt the process of making a bomb through the internet. He dispatched the mixie through courier to Vasantha on December 16, the SP said.

With the help of his mobile phone, Kumar had tracked whether the courier had been delivered to Vasantha and also about any news of a mixer grinder blast in Hassan.

The probe revealed that Kumar tried to lure Vasantha through video calls. In a filmy style, he had painted small pebbles in gold colour and showed them to Vasantha, saying it was gold. Kumar also told her that he had gold bars with him.

Another person who had supported Kumar in the act has been taken into custody for questioning, the SP said.