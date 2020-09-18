Karnataka: MLA Umanath Kotian tests Covid-19 positive

Karnataka: Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian tests Covid-19 positive

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 18 2020, 10:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 10:11 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian has been tested positive for Covid-19.

Informing the same on Twitter, he said “I had undergone a test for Covid-19 and have been tested positive for covid-19. I am undergoing treatment for the same. With the blessings of God and my friends, I am confident of getting recovered from the infection shortly.”

 

Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Moodbidri

