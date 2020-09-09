Karnataka: MP Prathap Simha alleges misuse of Mysuru City Corporation funds

MP Prathap Simha alleged misuse of funds sanctioned for Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and urged Deputy Commissioner to ensure that the funds released by Union government to the civic body will be utilized on necessary works.

The MP has written a letter to DC B Sharat and has mentioned that the Union government released Rs 69.39 crore under 15 Finance Commission and the MCC has Rs 9.30 crore sanctioned under 14th Finance Commission pending.

According to the MP, 50% of funds, Rs 34.70 crore, of the 15th Finance Commission and the pending Rs 9.30 crore, must be utilized after discussing with respective District-in-charge Minister, MLAs and MPs.

The MP also alleged that former mayors, standing committee presidents, political party leaders have misused funds