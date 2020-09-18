Periyapatna MLA Mahadev tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka: Periyapatna MLA Mahadev tests positive for Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 18 2020, 13:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 13:19 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Periyapatna MLA K Mahadev tested positive for Covid-19, on Friday.

The MLA is under isolation and suggested the people who were in close contact to be under quarantine.

The MLA cancelled all his programmes for the next few days.

periyapatna
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
K Mahadev

