Karnataka: Periyapatna MLA Mahadev tests positive for Covid-19

Periyapatna MLA K Mahadev tested positive for Covid-19, on Friday.
The MLA is under isolation and suggested the people who were in close contact to be under quarantine.
The MLA cancelled all his programmes for the next few days.
