Karnataka rolls out free pneumococcal conjugate vaccine programme for infants 

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday launched pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) for infants as part of the universal vaccination programme.

"This vaccine, which protects children from pneumonia and other infections, will be administered on a war footing," he said.

Health Minister K Sudhakar stated that the PCV will be administered to children in three doses (one-and-a-half month, three-and-a-half month, ninth month) and it would be given free of cost.

'Increase vax coverage'

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also stated that the Health and Family Welfare Department has been given a target of increasing the anti-Covid vaccination coverage of first dose from existing 83 per cent to 90 per cent, and of second dose from existing 38 per cent to 70 per cent for eligible persons in the state by December 31.

Speaking at a programme organised to mark the administration of 100 crore doses in the country at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi, he stated that more mega vaccination drives should be conducted.

'Don't neglect second dose'

Health Minister K Sudhakar told media persons that the due date for the second dose of the vaccine is over for 52 lakh people, and the government is trying to get them vaccinated fully by contacting them.

Some persons feel that first dose would bring sufficient immunity, while they show negligence about getting the second dose as the number of fresh Covid-19 cases at present is very less. However, such persons are prone to infection if the third wave comes. The state has at present a stock of 60 lakh vaccines, he added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: