Karnataka to consider only CET marks for admission to professional courses

Ending confusion over admission to various professional courses in the absence of II PUC Exams, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to consider only the marks secured by the students at the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (K-CET) for this year, according to Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

Soon after holding a high-level meeting with the department officials, Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said, "As the state government has taken a decision to promote all the II PUC students without holding an examination, we (Higher Education Department) have decided to consider only the K-CET marks secured by students for admission to engineering, pharmacy and agricultural courses."

Last week, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had written to the Higher Education Department requesting them to consider only the K-CET scoring as the government has decided to cancel the annual exams and promote all students.

“We are writing to all the agencies such as All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Pharmacy Council and Agriculture Council seeking relaxation in the eligibility for admission," the Deputy CM said.

The minister also clarified that there will not be any change in the K-CET 2021 exam and it will be held as scheduled on August 28-29 all over the state.