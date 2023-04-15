Karnataka: Woman dies in Sidi Bandi Utsav

Karnataka: Woman dies in Sidi Bandi Utsav

DHNS
DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • Apr 15 2023, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 03:08 ist

A woman died after slipping down from the pole while fulfilling her vow during the Sidi Bandi Utsav of Mahalakshmi temple at Tamba in Indi taluk of the district on Friday.

Sources informed that Lakshmibai Mallappa Pujari (58) who was hanging on the pole with hooks to fulfill her vow fell down from around 25 feet height when the rope and hooks were cut. A video clip of woman falling from the pole was circulated on social media.

Severely injured Lakshmibai was taken to a private hospital in Vijayapura but she died due to severe bleeding.

Superintendent of Police H D Ananda Kumar said that a complaint has been filed against the temple management president, secretary, treasurer and members for organising the programme without taking proper precautionary measures.

Deputy Commissioner Vijayamahantesh Danammanavar said that Indi tahsildar visited the spot and filed the complaint with the police. Proper action would be taken after verifying the incident, he added.

Karnataka
Karnataka News

