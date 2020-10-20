KIOCL plans to set up beneficiation, pelletisation plant

Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste visited KIOCL’s corporate office and reviewed KIOCL's performance in the presence of senior officials of the Ministry.

The Union Minister also looked into the efforts made towards the implementation of new projects and the bottlenecks faced during the execution of projects. KIOCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Subba Rao said that after obtaining statutory clearance for operation of Devadari mines, KIOCL had been planning to set up 2.0 MTPA beneficiation and 2.0 MTPA pelletisation plant, which will generate employment for local youth.

The Minister in turn emphasised that KIOCL has done pioneering work in the field of iron ore mining and beneficiation of magnetite ore in Karnataka and is a leader in the country for pelletisation. He further stressed that the centre is placing thrust on increased utilisation of pellets as a raw material in blast furnaces and sponge iron industry in the country. KIOCL can contribute immensely in utilising these resources in the national interest.

The Minister lauded the efforts put in by KIOCL in entering the field of solar energy and to set up a 5 MW solar power plant in Tumkuru district.