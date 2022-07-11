KRS dam just a foot away from reaching full reservoir level

With catchment areas experiencing heavy rain for the past one week or so, most of the dams in the state are receiving heavy inflows.

As much as 26,143 cusecs of water was released downstream from Krishnaraja Sagara, which is just one foot short of reaching the full reservoir level (FRL). The authorities have sounded warning for the villages on the banks of Kaveri. Inflow into the dam clocked 42,000-plus cusec on Sunday. With outflows from KRS expected to go further up, boating in the Ranganathittu bird sanctuary has been suspended for an indefinite period.

Tunga reservoir in Shivamogga district has reached its full capacity while Hemavathy dam in Hassan is inching towards the FRL.

Storage in Tungabhadra reservoir has gone up by several notches in a week. The dam, which has a maximum capacity of 105.788 tmcft, has 80.549 tmcft as on July 10.