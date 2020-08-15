KRS reaches 124 feet, expected to fill today

The Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, is just half-feet short of reaching the maximum level of 124.80 ft, as on Friday evening.

The water level as on August 14 was 124.25 ft. The dam is expected to reach the maximum level on Saturday morning, according to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam officials.

Due to the copious rainfall in the Cauvery basin, the dam has received 16 ft water in the last 10 days. The inflow, as on Friday evening was 10,941 cusecs and 3,864 cusecs outflow.