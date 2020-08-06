KRS receives four foot water in 24 hours

With heavy rain in Kodagu district, River Cauvery is in spate and the inflow to the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam has increased considerably. The dam has received four feet water in the last 24 hours, according to sources.

The inflow was 43,000 cusec on Thursday and the water level of the dam has reached 112 ft, as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft. The total capacity of the dam is 49 tmc ft and currently, it has 32 tmc ft water. The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam officials say that there would be an increase in the inflow in the coming days, if the rain continue in the catchment areas.

The inflow on August 5 was 29,855 cusec and the water level of the dam was 108.40 ft (30,14 tmc). The water level was 84.2 ft (127.75), on the corresponding day last year, with an inflow of 12,600 cusec.

The inflow into Hemavathy dam has increased to 36,849 cusec. The water level of the dam was 2,906 ft, as on Thursday, against the maximum level of 2,922 ft. The dam has received five feet water in a single day.

The Yagachi dam in Belur too has filled, and 3,700 cusec water is belng let out from the crest gates. Several bridges have submerged due to the rising water level.