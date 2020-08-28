KSRTC services picking up in Mysuru

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Mysuru City, services are getting better with the occupancy rate increasing. The KSRTC is generating Rs 9 lakh revenue per day on an average. In normal days, the division generates an average of Rs 35 lakh revenue per day.

The KSRTC city division has a total of 426 buses, but, at present 250 to 260 buses are operating due to poor occupancy.

The officials are hopeful of improving the occupancy in a few days. KSRTC Divisional Controller, Mysuru City, S P Nagaraj said, "Compared to last week, the rate of occupancy is high this week. There is a positive trend with more number of people travelling in buses. We have reduced the number of buses and more buses will be operated shortly, depending on the demand.”

Each bus is allowed to carry a maximum of 33 passengers against 55 seats. According to the authorities, employees of private firms, tourists and students are the passengers for KSRTC. Work from home, online classes and lack of tourists affect the revenue.

Chandrashekar, who depended on public transport before lockdown said, “Now, my son ferries me to my work place in Hebbal from home at Kuvempu Nagar. Though the KSRTC is running buses, I feel it is not safe to travel by public transport.”

It has to be noted that KSRTC has suspended conducting thermal screening and no social distance is maintained in bus stands.