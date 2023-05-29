Kuvempu University VC's birthday invitation for daughter triggers row

Kuvempu varsity VC's birthday invite triggers row

The copy of the circular has gone viral on social media and netizens have condemned it

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • May 29 2023, 16:13 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 16:13 ist
Kuvempu University. Credit: DH Photo

Kuvempu University has run into controversy after the Vice-Chancellor B P Veerabhadrappa issued a circular inviting staff of the university to attend his daughter's birthday celebrations using the official letter head of the university.

The Vice-chancellor issued a circular using the official letter of the university inviting both teaching and non-teaching staff of the university to attend his daughter B V Akanksha's birthday programme on May 28.

The copy of the circular has gone viral on social media and netizens have condemned it. They said the vice-chancellor misused it and using official letter of the university for personal programme is not fair.

Reacting to it, Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor B P Veerabhadrappa said, it was not a circular but only an invitation.

He had invited all staff of the university to attend his daughter's birthday celebrations and bless her. So, there is no need to make it a big issue.

Many staff of the university attended the birthday programme held on May 28th.

