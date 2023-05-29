Kuvempu University VC's birthday invitation for daughter triggers row

Kuvempu University has run into controversy after the Vice-Chancellor B P Veerabhadrappa issued a circular inviting staff of the university to attend his daughter's birthday celebrations using the official letter head of the university.

The Vice-chancellor issued a circular using the official letter of the university inviting both teaching and non-teaching staff of the university to attend his daughter B V Akanksha's birthday programme on May 28.

The copy of the circular has gone viral on social media and netizens have condemned it. They said the vice-chancellor misused it and using official letter of the university for personal programme is not fair.

Reacting to it, Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor B P Veerabhadrappa said, it was not a circular but only an invitation.

He had invited all staff of the university to attend his daughter's birthday celebrations and bless her. So, there is no need to make it a big issue.

Many staff of the university attended the birthday programme held on May 28th.