Labourers leave Mangaluru by trains fearing lockdown

The 14-day strict lockdown announced by the state government to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19 has prompted north Indian labourers in Mangaluru to return to their native places.

Unlike the previous lockdown announced by the Centre during the first wave of Covid-19, the labourers need not walk back home. “With the running of trains for the confirmed tickets, we could easily get back to our native,” said Ghansham from Uttar Pradesh, who was running to catch a train at Mangaluru Central Railway Station on Monday.

"I, along with my three friends, were working in Moodbidri. We were on a contract to paint the buildings. After the announcement of lockdown, we felt it is not safe to stay back in the district as we do not know how long the lockdown will continue,” he said.

Ramlal, another youth said, “They are saying 14 days now but we really don’t know, so it is better that I return home. At least I can survive in my native by working with my family. I will return once the situation becomes favourable.”

Vilaschandra from Bengaluru said, “I was studying in a private college in Moodbidri. Now, the college authorities have asked us to leave for our native. I requested a KSRTC bus that was operating on the route to ferry government officials, to drop me near the railway station, to board a train to Bengaluru.”