Landslide near Shivthan railway station in Khanapur taluk on Monday between Londa and Dharwad railway stations is expected to affect rail movement.

River Pandari has been flowing in full bloom and landslide took place section of lands between the railway station and river due to heavy rains for the past three days.

Sources, said, movement of trains on the section could be affected as the track was in near proximity of the landslide site.