MAHE to offer fee waiver for students who lost parents due to Covid-19

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has decided to offer a full fee waiver, as a scholarship, to its students who lost their father or mother to Covid 19 infection during this pandemic.

The entire course fee will be offered as a scholarship across all programmes for the remaining duration of the study. By this MAHE hopes to ensure that such students do not face any financial difficulties and will be able to complete their course. "MAHE always stands by its students and supports them in times of difficulties. I am sure that this decision of MAHE will help students who have lost their father or mother, sole earning member of the family, to Covid infection,” MAHE Pro-Chancellor Dr H S Ballal said.

MAHE in a bid to ensure the safety of its students will organise a free vaccination drive for all the students across its institutions. MAHE plans to vaccinate 25,000 students.

This initiative will ensure the safety of all its students on the campus. MAHE administration will bear the entire cost of this vaccination drive for its students. Ballal said; "MAHE is in the forefront to ensure safety for all its students. The drive will be organised in line with protocols. Everyone needs to get vaccinated to fight the virus and contain the spread. “

MAHE has begun vaccinating students staying in the hostels. The drive will also help all our students who are residing in and around Manipal. These students are requested to contact their respective institutions to get their vaccinations.