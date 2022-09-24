Man burying dead cattle killed by tiger in Kodagu

A labourer from tribal community was killed by a tiger at Kanoor Kothor situated on the periphery of Nagarahole in Kodagu district.

The deceased is Jenukurubara Dasa (50). Ponnampet ACF Nehru, RFO Shankar, and others rushed to the spot and inspected the place.

The officials promised to pay compensation to the family and capture the tiger.

Dasa had tied his cattle by the side of a field on Friday. The tiger had attacked the cattle and killed it. The tiger attacked Dasa when he was burying the body of the cattle. The severely injured Dasa died on the spot.

District Congress Backward Classes Cell President B N Prathyu expressed displeasure at the forest department. The villagers had informed the forest department on tiger attack on Friday. However, the officials failed to act immediately. As a result, a human life has been lost.