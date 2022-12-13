Man chops dad, throws pieces into borewell in Bagalkot

A 20-year-old man allegedly killed his father and chopped the body into over 14 pieces which he threw into an abandoned borewell late Monday night near Mudhol in Bagalkot district.

Vithal Kulali (20), the suspect, has been arrested for brutally murdering his father Parashuram Kulali (54), said the police.

Vithal murdered his father by repeatedly hitting him with an iron rod around midnight. He decided to chop the body and throw the pieces into the borewell on his farmland near Mantur bypass on Mudhol's outskirts as he feared he would be caught if he buried the body.

He told the police that his father would often abuse and attack him in an inebriated state. He could no longer bear the torture and murdered him.

The murder came to light after the police interrogated him based on the complaint by the victim's wife.

The police used an excavator and recovered the body pieces.