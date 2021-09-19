Man loses Rs 99,999 to online fraud in Mysuru

Miscreants cheated a person to the tune of of Rs 99,999, on the pretext of offering ATM card and seeking the OTP number.

Basheer Ahmed of a resident of Neelakanta Nagar in Nanjangud town, is the victim.

He has a savings account at the Central Bank of India. The miscreants called up his wife and spoke in Hindi. They introduced themselves as bank staff and claimed that they were offering a new ATM card. They also sought details of the old ATM card and swiped off Rs 99,999 from their account.

The victim received a message on the mobile about withdrawal of funds. They tried to contact the callers, but the number was switched off.

Basheer has lodged a complaint with Cyber crime police in Mysuru.