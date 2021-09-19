Man loses Rs 99,999 to online fraud in Mysuru

Man loses Rs 99,999 to online fraud in Mysuru

DHNS
DHNS, Nanjangud,
  • Sep 19 2021, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 21:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Miscreants cheated a person to the tune of of Rs 99,999, on the pretext of offering ATM card and seeking the OTP number.

Basheer Ahmed of a resident of Neelakanta Nagar in Nanjangud town, is the victim.

He has a savings account at the Central Bank of India. The miscreants called up his wife and spoke in Hindi. They introduced themselves as bank staff and claimed that they were offering a new ATM card. They also sought details of the old ATM card and swiped off Rs 99,999 from their account.

The victim received a message on the mobile about withdrawal of funds. They tried to contact the callers, but the number was switched off.

Basheer has lodged a complaint with Cyber crime police in Mysuru.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

cybercrime
Fraud
Mysuru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

IPL 2021 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

 