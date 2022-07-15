Mangalore Customs in its silver jubilee year braces for more challenges

On this day, exactly 25 years ago, Mangalore Customs Commissionerate with jurisdiction over 17 districts and New Mangalore Port, was created, with its headquarters at New Custom house in Panambur.

After 25 years and two notifications later, the jurisdiction of Mangalore Customs Commissionerate now extends over 19 districts, including New Mangalore Port, eight minor ports, Mangaluru International Airport, Air Cargo complex and Mangaluru Special Economic Zone (MSEZ).

The commissionerate's revenue in 1997-98, which was around Rs 761.84 crore, had increased by six times to Rs 5,116.51 crore in 2021-22.

Major top commodities imported at New Mangalore Port include Palm oil (Rs 808.42 cr in 2021-22), Crude Sunflower oil (Rs 752.79 cr), LPG (Rs 655.22 cr), steam coal (Rs 362.27 cr), among others.

The top commodities exported at NMP include refined petroleum products (Rs 31,960.10 cr, FoB value in 2021-2022), coffee beans (Rs 3,807.96 cr) and cashew nut kernel (Rs 125.77 cr).

New Mangalore port in the previous fiscal had handled imports to the tune of Rs 1,38,836.39 cr (2,82,41,518 metric tonne) and exports worth Rs 62,400.98 cr (1,05,07,009 mt).

Customs is also involved in anti-smuggling operations along the Karnataka coast (320 km) and at MIA (gold and foreign currencies worth Rs 275.68 lakh) were seized in the previous fiscal. The value of commodities exported via the Air Cargo complex was Rs 6.66 crore in 2021-22, according to sources.

The commissionerate to facilitate trade and speedy clearance of cargo had ushered in reforms at regular intervals.

Former district in-charge minister and managing partner of Sri Ganesh Shipping Agency (custom broker) B Nagaraj Shetty said that Mangalore Customs Commissionerate has done a good job in handling exports, imports and GST services, among others.

"The commissionerate has always reached its target even in difficult situations, which we should be proud of," stressed Shetty.

Building of M'luru Customs dates back to 18th century

The Customs Old Port office building has the foundation stone laid in 1889. As the office was under Madras Presidency it came under the Madras Collectorate. Customs divisional office with the deputy collector as head of the office was functioning in Old Port till 1976.

With the commissioning of the New Mangalore Port in 1975, Customs Division was shifted to PVS Building in 1976 and later to the New Custom House in Panambur in April 1989.

After the reorganisation of states in 1956, M'lore Customs came under the jurisdiction of Mysore Central Excise and Customs Commissionerate on July 18, 1957. A separate Customs Commissionerate, Karnataka Customs Commissionerate with jurisdiction all over the state and headquarters in Bengaluru, was formed in 1983.

A separate Customs Commissionerate with headquarters in Mangaluru was formed on July 16, 1997.