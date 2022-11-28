Mangaluru blast suspect visited Udupi Krishna Mutt

Mangaluru blast suspect Shariq visited Udupi Krishna Mutt in October

Police suspect that he had arrived at car street area in Udupi on October 16 and later travelled to Karkala and Bantwal

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Nov 28 2022, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 12:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mangaluru blast case suspect Mohammed Shariq had visited the Krishna Mutt in Udupi in October, according to police sources. 

The Udupi police have verified CCTV cameras installed by business establishments in and around car street area of Krishna Mutt and have collected information from shopkeepers. An aged woman had even called her grandson using Shariq's phone. According to sources, it is said that she has been frequently taking the help of people in contacting her grandson.

Police suspect that he had arrived at car street area in Udupi on October 16 and later travelled to Karkala and Bantwal.

In the meantime, the police have decided to step up security in and around Krishna Mutt.

