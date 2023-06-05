Mangaluru city police holds 17 SC-ST meetings in colonies

M'luru city police holds 17 SC-ST meetings in colonies

The meetings will be held at the colonies to know the problems faced by the community

Naina J A
  • Jun 05 2023, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 13:47 ist
DCP(Law and order ) Anshu Kumar attends a SC/ST grievances meeting in Mangaluru South Police Station limits on Sunday. Credit: Special arrangement

In a novel initiative by the city police, 17 SC/ST grievances meetings were held at the SC/ST colonies in Mangaluru Commissionerate jurisdiction on Sunday.

Inspector and above rank officers attended the meeting. DCP(Law and order ) Anshu Kumar attended a meeting in South PS limits. More than 350 persons attended these meetings held at various colonies and aired their grievances. Their grievances will be addressed within a week, said DCP Anshu Kumar.

In fact, the DCP during the SC/ST grievances meeting held at the office of Commissioner of Police on May 29 had announced that grievances meetings will be held at the SC/ST colonies. The meetings will be held at the colonies to know the problems faced by the community.  If a colony has many major issues, then DCPs and ACPs also will take part in the meetings, he had said.

