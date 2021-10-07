Mangaluru firing: Businessman's son declared brain-dead

Sudheendra, the 15-year-old boy, who was shot at by his father and businessman Rajesh Prabhu on Tuesday, was declared brain-dead on Wednesday.

Prabhu, the owner of Vaishnavi Express Cargo, had attempted to threaten his employees Ashraf and Chandru who were demanding higher wages, by brandishing his .32 bore pistol. However, he ended up firing at his son. The bullet lodged in Sudheendra's skull after piercing through his left eye.

On hearing doctors declare Sudheendra as brain-dead, Rajesh took ill and was admitted to the same hospital on Wednesday. The hospital staff have initiated the process of harvesting organs from the brain-dead patient.

Check out latest DH videos here