<p>Mangaluru: The Uppinangady police have arrested two persons for allegedly abusing a group of students from different faiths and assaulting one of them while they were on their way to visit their classmate who was sick.</p><p>According to the police, the arrested are Musthafa and Musthafa Periyadka.</p><p>In a complaint, a degree student said he, along with his nine classmates (boys and girls), left college to visit a fellow student who was recovering at home following illness on November 6. While they were walking near Periyadka, two men on a motorcycle intercepted them.</p><p>The accused, identified as Musthafa and Musthafa Periyadka, allegedly questioned the students about their names, college, and native places. Upon learning that the group consisted of students from different faiths, the suspects reportedly objected to it, abused them using communal remarks, and assaulted one of the students.</p><p>Following the complaint, the Uppinangady police registered a case under Sections 126(2), 352, 351(2), 115(2), and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The two accused have been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway.</p>