<p>Mysuru: Over the years, there has been displeasure at the Mysuru-based Administrative Training Institute (ATI) over implementation of Kannada towards making it the administrative language of Karnataka.</p><p>At present, a few expert trainers are unhappy with an age limit of 55 years in recruiting the faculty for ATI in the notification issued last month, as the intention of training at ATI is to impart the wisdom of seniors to the younger generations.</p><p><strong>Purpose</strong></p><p>ATI is the apex training institute of the Karnataka government. The training programmes that are conducted on a regular basis by ATI include Foundation Course for Gazetted Probationers of the State Civil Services, Orientation Courses for IAS/IFS Probationers allotted to Karnataka Cadre, Refresher Courses for Senior Officers, Training of Trainers and Training on Gender Issues, Financial Management, Legal Issues and Computer Applications. ATI caters mainly to the needs of Grade A and Grade B Officers.</p>.Karnataka: Sugarcane farmers defer highway block, set 2-day deadline for govt.<p>J R Paramesha, an expert trainer on Drought, said, in the notification on ‘Recruitment on Deputation/Contract Basis for Faculty/Consultant and Other Posts’, issued on October 4, 2025, under Minimum Qualification, it is mentioned: The age of the candidate should not be above 55 years.</p><p><strong>Earlier age limit was 65</strong></p><p>However, in a similar notification of the ATI from 2015, available with the DH, ‘Expression of Interest for Faculty Posts on Deputation or Consultancy Assignments’, dated June 10, 2015, under General Terms and Conditions, it is mentioned: Age limit – The maximum age limit is 65 years.</p><p>B Yoganath Singh, a Master Trainer, Union department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), said, “The appointments for a training institution cannot be done directly. The policy and procedure is that the appointments have to be done on deputation. ATI is not an educational institution. To maintain a legacy of training, a few core faculty may be considered. But, a majority should be on deputation. The best officers are invited to join the ATI, so that they groom the new entrants to the government service, and also share their experience with in-service officers. The purpose and vision of the ATI will be diluted, if new faculty members are not groomed properly. I feel, the present faculty strength and their competencies are not meeting the standards fixed so far. The government should think on these lines”.</p><p>Paramesha said, the purpose of the ATI is to impart the wisdom of the seniors to probationers and also existing government staff, thus, the age limitation to 55 will be a hindrance in serving its purpose.</p><p>Regarding implementation of Kannada, Purushotham Bilimale, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), had sought a clarification on July 7, 2025, based on a complaint on not mentioning ‘Proficiency in Kannada’ as a qualification in recruiting ‘Faculty/Consultants’ for the ATI. He had acted on a complaint by J R Deviramma, Bengaluru; and J R Doreswamy, Channarayapatna.</p><p>Earlier, in 2022 too, then chairman of the KDA T S Nagabharana had sought details on not having question papers in Kannada, to recruit Faculty/Trainers for the ATI. His letter, dated March 2, 2022, was based on a complaint by J R Paramesha, that there were no question papers in Kannada for written test and group discussion in the recruitment process.</p>