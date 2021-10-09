Mangaluru firing: Son accidentally shot by father dies

Sudheendra, who had received a bullet in the skull, was declared brain dead on October 6

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 09 2021, 03:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 21:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

16-year-old Sudheendra Prabhu, who was accidentally shot by his entrepreneur father Rajesh Prabhu, breathed his last in the wee hours on Friday.

Rajesh, owner of Vaishnavi Express Cargo in Morgans Gate, had attempted to silence his employees Ashraf and Chandru, who were demanding higher wages, by brandishing his .32 bore pistol.

But Rajesh ended up firing at his son. The bullet got into Sudheendra's skull after piercing through his left eye. The court had remanded Rajesh to four days of police custody, Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said.

But Rajesh ended up firing at his son. The bullet got into Sudheendra's skull after piercing through his left eye. The court had remanded Rajesh to four days of police custody, Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said.

Mangaluru
Crime
Karnataka

