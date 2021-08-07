Mangaluru man murders brother over 'affair' with wife

Mangaluru man murders brother over 'affair' with wife

The Bantwal town police have visited the spot

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 07 2021, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 15:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man murdered his brother after suspecting him of having an illegitimate affair with his wife at Bondala Shanthigudde in Bantwal taluk.

According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the accused is Ravi and the victim is his brother Sundara (30). Sundara, it is said, was unmarried and was staying alone in his ancestral house. Ravi’s wife was supplying food to him daily. Ravi suspected his brother of having an affair with his wife and quarrelled with them frequently. 

On Friday late night, Ravi entered into a quarrel with Sundara. When their other brother Ramesh visited the spot, he saw Ravi hitting Sundara on his head. Writhing in pain, Sundara collapsed on the floor and breathed his last.

The Bantwal town police have visited the spot.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

 