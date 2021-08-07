Mangaluru man murders brother over 'affair' with wife

A man murdered his brother after suspecting him of having an illegitimate affair with his wife at Bondala Shanthigudde in Bantwal taluk.

According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the accused is Ravi and the victim is his brother Sundara (30). Sundara, it is said, was unmarried and was staying alone in his ancestral house. Ravi’s wife was supplying food to him daily. Ravi suspected his brother of having an affair with his wife and quarrelled with them frequently.

On Friday late night, Ravi entered into a quarrel with Sundara. When their other brother Ramesh visited the spot, he saw Ravi hitting Sundara on his head. Writhing in pain, Sundara collapsed on the floor and breathed his last.

The Bantwal town police have visited the spot.