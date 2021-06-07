Mangaluru police seize 2,410 vehicles for violating Covid-19 lockdown norms

Lockdown violation: Mangaluru Cops seize 2,410 vehicles

He further said 13,578 cases have been filed over not wearing masks

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 07 2021, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 15:04 ist
Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that 2,410 vehicles have been seized in Mangaluru city police commissionerate jurisdiction for violating lockdown rules during the second wave of Covid-19.

In a tweet, he further said 13,578 cases have been filed over not wearing masks, while 91 cases were registered for failing to maintain social distancing in public places.

As many as 253 cases under NDMA Act and 286 cases under Epidemic Diseases Act have been filed in the district.

The Commissioner said that 92 police officers in city commissionerate jurisdiction have been tested positive during the second wave and 22 active cases are undergoing treatment.

He also appealed to the public to adhere to the lockdown guidelines issued by the state government.

 

