Manipal-based Bharatiya Vikas Trust gets Ashden Award 2021

Manipal-based Bharatiya Vikas Trust (BVT) received the Ashden Award 2021 under the ‘Energy Access Skills’ category at an official ceremony held in Glasgow.

Sudhir Kulkarni, Master Trainer for BVT, attended the ceremony along with Sudipta Ghosh and received the award. The Ashden Award opens up opportunities for BVT to exchange information with and also collaborate with organisations working in the sector across the world.

The Ashden Trust has been working for the last 20 years on ways to control climate change. This year, more than 800 institutions from all over the world had applied for the award. Names of two such institutions from India were selected for the final list, including Bharatiya Vikas Trust, Manipal.

BVT's field of work for several years has been not only controlling climate change but also ensuring employment for people through its initiatives. For two decades, the BVT has trained partners and more than 1,000 members on the use of solar energy. Simultaneously, it has worked at providing employment to youths and pitched for development in rural areas.

BVT hopes to expand its work field across the entire nation, said T Ashok Pai, Managing Trustee of BVT.

