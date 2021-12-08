MIA to start online booking facility RT-PCR test

The Mangaluru International Airport will shortly start a facility for online booking of slots for RT-PCR test at the airport.

In addition, passengers will also be able to register for their test usingQR codes displayed at strategic locations in the arrival corridor.

The airport has put in place all necessary measures to implement the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest Covid-19 guidelines for international passengers arriving in India.

The MIA has set up a waiting area sufficient for 123 passengers, four registration counters and four sampling booths, including one on stand-by, and 70 Rapid PCR machines, which give results in 30 minutes, said a release.

The MIA has also made available an adequate waiting area for accommodating 123 passengers that is equipped with adequate washrooms, food and beverage facilities, Wi-Fi and foreign exchange service. Dedicated passenger service executives are available in this area to assist the passengers.

Sanitisation and cleaning are being carried out at regular intervals in the testing areas. Seating arrangements have been made for passengers at arrivals.

