'MLAs from all parties demanding kickback from contractors'

'MLAs from all parties seek kickback from contractors'

Those who are receiving kickbacks in the works should be handed out punishment, Shegaji demanded

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 13 2022, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 19:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A total of 60 MLAs of the state are demanding 40 per cent kickback from the contractors. Of them, there are three legislators from Kalaburagi district, said Kalaburagi District Contractors' Association President Jagannath Shegaji.

Speaking at a press meet here, he said that they will come to kick off the works if they are given 10 per cent kickback. After which, we have to pay 30 per cent to 40 per cent kickback in various stages. The list included the legislators from all parties, he explained.

"Bills to the tune of Rs 22,000 crores are pending till March in the state and the bills of Rs 700 crore is pending in Kalyana Karnataka. Several bills are pending with Public Works Department and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. We are taking up quality work even though the cost of materials have increased. But, the bills are not being cleared. Due to this reason, the contractors are resorting to killing themselves," he alleged.

Eshwarappa

"Those who are receiving kickbacks in the works should be handed out punishment. We are ready to come for a dialogue if the government is assured in this regard. Santosh Patil, who allegedly ended his life in Udupi, had written to the prime minister and union rural development minister about the kickback. Though the Union government directed the state to conduct a probe into it, the government didn't respond positively," the president accused.

Instead of insisting for a probe into the allegations, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa had filed a defamation case against Santosh. The truth would have come out if the probe was conducted earlier. Though the contractors had staged protest against the kickbacks in 27 districts of the State earlier, the government is not responding to our demands, he said.

An impartial probe should be conducted into the alleged suicide of Santosh. If the government fails to provide justice to the death of the contractor. We will launch a protest in front of the Vidhana Soudha. A criminal case should be filed against Eshwarappa and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh should be distributed to the kin of the deceased, he urged.

Kalaburagi District Contractors' Association General Secretary R K Sanjay, Vice President Mohasin M Patil, Contractor M K Patil and Basavaraj Sajjan were present in the press meet.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

