MLC A H Vishwanath finds fault with Covid-19 task forces headed by own party members

Slamming his own party leaders and government, for failure in tackling Covid-19, MLC A H Vishwanath said that the task forces, with various powers, formed with non-official heads in Mysuru, have no legal sanctity.

“They are District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar’s illegal task forces. They are unnecessary and have no value. They are like Dasara committees, meant to exhibit their egos. Each task force head is issuing orders and directions to all the officials. There is no coordination and affects concerted efforts, badly. It is only creating differences of opinion and discord among officials,” Vishwanath said in a media conference in Mysuru on Wednesday.

It has to be noted that an MP, a MLA, chairpersons of boards and corporations, of the ruling BJP, have been nominated, with major responsibilities, as non-official in-charge to manage the Covid crisis as per the wishes and directions of Somashekar.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha is in-charge of supply and management of oxygen and also Remdesivir injections, Rural Task Force to check the spread of the Covid infection in rural areas, and the committee for taking precautionary measures against the imminent third wave of Covid.

MLA S A Ramadass is honorary advisor to the District Covid Task Force. R Raghu, Chairman of D Devarj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation, is in-charge of the District War Room.

Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority H V Rajeev is in-charge of allocation and management of beds in private hospitals. L R Mahadevaswamy, Chairman, Zoo Authority of Karnataka, is in-charge of management of ambulances, to facilitate transportation of patients in need for hospitalisation.

M Appanna, Chairman, Jungle Lodges and Resorts, is in-charge of facilitating hassle-free cremation of Covid victims in crematoriums under Mysuru City Corporation limits.

At a time when Covid is declared as a ‘Notified Disaster’ under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, its provisions are applicable and binding on all, for mitigation, control and management of the pandemic. Any disaster, particularly Covid, needs coordinated, integrated and systematic response.

The response cannot succeed, if it is disjointed and uncoordinated, lead by multiple-persons. Thus, the District Disaster Management Authority, is created under Section 25 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, with the Deputy Commissioner as chairperson.

The authority should act as the district planning, coordination and implementing body. The authority alone has the powers to constitute ‘advisory’ or other committees, if necessary. Now, the non-official heads, patronised by the minister, are bypassing the authority and issuing orders to the officials directly.