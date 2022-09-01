Murugha Mutt seer's bail plea hearing deferred to September 2

A Karnataka district court on Thursday deferred the hearing of the bail plea of the accused seer in the Murugha Mutt sex scandal even as the state police have come under pressure to initiate action against him.

Chitradurga SP Parashuram has been questioned by the National Commission for Protection of Children's Rights (NCPCR) and the State Commission for Children regarding action initiated against Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Muruthy Murugha Sharanaru of the Murugha Mutt in Karnataka's Chitradurga.

NCPCR has sought answers to 9 questions from the SP over the sexual assault case and asked him to submit report within seven days. The NCPCR and State Commission for Children have taken up the suo motu case in this connection.

More to follow...