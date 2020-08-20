Mysuru cleanest among medium-sized cities

Mysuru was adjudged the cleanest city among cities with a population of between 3 lakh and ten lakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Swachh Bharat rankings.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) conducted the survey.

The city emerged the cleanest city in India in 2015 and 2016. But, it slipped to fifth place in the overall ranking in 2017.