Mysuru man's library that was gutted reopened

Students inaugurated the library of Syed Ishaq in the presence of Suttur mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami on Republic Day at Rajiv Nagar in the city on Wednesday.

MP Pratap Simha and others participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Ishaq’s library was gutted in a fire mishap and he has rebuilt the library at the same place with funds raised from donors. The library building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 4 lakh.

At present, Syed has managed to place 2,150 books and the professors of the University of Mysore have assured of donating 6,500 books.

A massive fire destroyed a couple of thousand books, including Kannada copies of Bhagavad Gita and Quran, on April 9, 2021.

Following the incident, the Mysuru City Corporation, in association with the Department of Public Libraries, had decided to rebuild the library at Rajeev Nagar. The authorities failed to keep the promise later. Thus, Syed, with the support of donors, has rebuilt the library.

