City Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for mobile and two-wheeler theft in the city on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Kartika. He was arrested near a sub-urban bus stand. According to the police, Karthik was trying to sell stolen mobile phones near the bus stand.

During the investigation, he revealed that he along with his friend, Madhu, had stolen a bike. The Police have recovered bike and mobile phones.