Mysuru sees rise in black fungus cases

As many as 85 cases were reported and 10 people died due to the fungus as of June 8

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 09 2021, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 14:36 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Cases of mucormycosis, also called 'black fungus', have increased in Mysuru.

As many as 85 cases were reported and 10 people died due to the fungus as of June 8.

While 62 persons are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, 13 people had recovered and were discharged from the hospitals.

 

